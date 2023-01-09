Russians killed and raped civilians as they fled from Lyman, admits soldier in intercepted call

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has intercepted a telephone conversation between occupiers which testifies to the fact that the Russians killed civilians and raped women during their retreat from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: SSU on Telegram



Quote from the invader: "When we surrendered Lyman, we slaughtered everyone out there, f**king khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians]... We raped them, slaughtered them, shot them. In Lyman and Torske, we just walked around shooting everyone. All the men who were younger were taken to us out there, and the women, young ones: they were all f**ked, slaughtered, shot."

Details: The SSU has promised that these words have been documented and will serve as a further piece of evidence at The Hague.

In total, the SSU has already instituted more than 21,000 criminal proceedings with respect to instances of violations of the laws and customs of war by the Russian army. With the help of SSU materials, a Russian woman who gave her husband her "blessing" to rape Ukrainian women in the spring has been put on an international wanted list.



Background: The SSU has intercepted Russian occupiers’ telephone conversations in which their relatives, friends and acquaintances advise them to loot Ukrainians’ property and to rape, torture and kill women, children and unarmed people.

