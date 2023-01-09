All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians killed and raped civilians as they fled from Lyman, admits soldier in intercepted call

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 9 January 2023, 16:42

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has intercepted a telephone conversation between occupiers which testifies to the fact that the Russians killed civilians and raped women during their retreat from Lyman, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: SSU on Telegram

Quote from the invader: "When we surrendered Lyman, we slaughtered everyone out there, f**king khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians]... We raped them, slaughtered them, shot them. In Lyman and Torske, we just walked around shooting everyone. All the men who were younger were taken to us out there, and the women, young ones: they were all f**ked, slaughtered, shot."

Details: The SSU has promised that these words have been documented and will serve as a further piece of evidence at The Hague.

In total, the SSU has already instituted more than 21,000 criminal proceedings with respect to instances of violations of the laws and customs of war by the Russian army. With the help of SSU materials, a Russian woman who gave her husband her "blessing" to rape Ukrainian women in the spring has been put on an international wanted list.


Background: The SSU has intercepted Russian occupiers’ telephone conversations in which their relatives, friends and acquaintances advise them to loot Ukrainians’ property and to rape, torture and kill women, children and unarmed people.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News