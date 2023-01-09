All Sections
Ukraine-EU summit to be held in Kyiv

Monday, 9 January 2023

Lars Danielsson, Swedish Ambassador to the EU, has stated the Ukraine-EU summit will take place on 3 February in Kyiv.

Source: Danielsson during a meeting with journalists in Brussels on Monday, 9 January; European Pravda, citing DW

Details: Danielsson has said that "Ukraine and military aggression against Ukraine will dominate everything that Sweden will do during its presidency" in the EU. Stockholm intends to contribute to Kyiv's "strong desire" to move closer to EU membership. 

Danielsson states that the European Union has already done a lot to support Ukraine, "but more must be done to ensure that the process of humanitarian, financial, and military support does not stop".

The Ambassador has also reported that Sweden would seek opportunities to prosecute those who committed war crimes in Ukraine and to use frozen Russian assets to restore Ukraine's infrastructure and economy.

Earlier, Barend Leyts, the spokesperson for Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, reported that the Ukraine-EU summit should be held in Brussels, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy had received an invitation to participate in it.

However, later it became known that the European Union had not yet confirmed that the Ukraine-EU summit would take place in Kyiv and not in Brussels.

The Association Agreement stipulates that the Ukraine-EU summit is an annual event. The last, or 23rd, summit took place in Kyiv in October 2021.

It was planned that the 2022 summit would take place in December, and it was supposed to be in Brussels. The Ukrainian side made preliminary announcements regarding its holding. However, in the end, it was decided to postpone the summit until early 2023.

European Pravda sources state that among the reasons for the postponement was the lack of a real outcome from such a meeting; in particular, the EU was known to have had problems until the last moment even with approving the €18 billion macro-financial assistance package promised under the G7. 

