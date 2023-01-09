Car and passengers hit as Russia strikes Kramatorsk with rockets
Monday, 9 January 2023, 22:12
The Russian occupiers launched a rocket attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 9 January. A shell hit a car with two passengers inside, killing them.
Source: Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President’s Office, on Telegram
Quote: "A rocket attack on the city. The occupiers struck a road and a car with people inside."
Advertisement:
Details: He added that the two passengers had been killed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!