Russians attack Sumy Oblast using mortars and artillery, over 50 strikes recorded

Russian forces shelled four hromadas [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] in Sumy Oblast during 12 February, with more than 50 strikes recorded.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians shelled Esman, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia and Znob-Novhorodske hromadas on 12 February.

Russian attackers fired mortars on Esman hromada, delivering 28 strikes. The premises of a cafe in one of the villages were damaged in the attack. The attack on the hromada continued at around 14:00 with four strikes recorded.

Znob-Novhorodske hromada sustained a mortar attack around midday.

The Russians shelled Krasnopillia hromada, with nine strikes recorded.

Mortar attacks were recorded on Yunakivka hromada; there were three strikes after 14:00 and another seven strikes after 18:00.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!