All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


British Intelligence explains why Russia is strengthening its defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite focus on Donbas

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 09:11

UK Defence Intelligence believes that despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, maintaining defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also critically important for the Russians.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Ministry of Defence’s intelligence report

Details: As the UK MoD noted, with reference to open source imagery, as of 7 February 2023, Russia had likely further bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, particularly near the town of Tarasivka.

In addition, as of 8 January 2023, Russia had established defensive fortifications between the towns of Vasylivka and Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "Despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, Russia remains concerned about guarding the extremities of its extended front line."

As the UK MoD said, this is demonstrated by continued construction of defensive fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts and deployments of personnel. Russia’s front line in Ukraine amounts to approximately 1,288 km with the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline at 192 km.

"A major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Rostov Oblast, Russia, and Crimea; Ukrainian success in Luhansk would further undermine Russia’s professed war aim of ‘liberating’ the Donbas," UK Defence Ministry believes.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

"Deciding which of these threats to prioritise countering is likely one of the central dilemmas for Russian operational planners," the report said.

Background: As British Intelligence has previously reported, since 7 February 2023, Russian forces have likely made tactical gains in two key sectors near Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News