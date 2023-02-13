All Sections
British Intelligence explains why Russia is strengthening its defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite focus on Donbas

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 08:11
British Intelligence explains why Russia is strengthening its defence in Zaporizhzhia Oblast despite focus on Donbas

UK Defence Intelligence believes that despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, maintaining defences in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also critically important for the Russians.

Source: European Pravda, referring to the UK Ministry of Defence’s intelligence report

Details: As the UK MoD noted, with reference to open source imagery, as of 7 February 2023, Russia had likely further bolstered defensive fortifications in central Zaporizhzhia Oblast, southern Ukraine, particularly near the town of Tarasivka.

In addition, as of 8 January 2023, Russia had established defensive fortifications between the towns of Vasylivka and Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Quote: "Despite the current operational focus on central Donbas, Russia remains concerned about guarding the extremities of its extended front line."

As the UK MoD said, this is demonstrated by continued construction of defensive fortifications in Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk oblasts and deployments of personnel. Russia’s front line in Ukraine amounts to approximately 1,288 km with the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast frontline at 192 km.

"A major Ukrainian breakthrough in Zaporizhzhia would seriously challenge the viability of Russia’s ‘land bridge’ linking Rostov Oblast, Russia, and Crimea; Ukrainian success in Luhansk would further undermine Russia’s professed war aim of ‘liberating’ the Donbas," UK Defence Ministry believes.

"Deciding which of these threats to prioritise countering is likely one of the central dilemmas for Russian operational planners," the report said.

Background: As British Intelligence has previously reported, since 7 February 2023, Russian forces have likely made tactical gains in two key sectors near Bakhmut and Vuhledar.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

