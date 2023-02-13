Ukrainian paratroopers show how their drones discourage Russian forces from attacking

The paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade are actively using drones not only for reconnaissance, but also to kill the invaders.

Quote from chief of intelligence of one of the brigade's units: "We have seen that the use of drones to preemptively attack the enemy has a good effect, as it sometimes helps to disrupt their offensive potential. That is why we are actively using this method of defence."

Details: The video released on 13 February shows how Russian forces, having suffered losses, slow down their advance and then stop.

Further use of artillery forces the occupiers not only to abandon their aggressive intentions but to flee, abandoning their weapons and their wounded, the AAF emphasises.

