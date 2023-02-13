All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian paratroopers show how their drones discourage Russian forces from attacking

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 13 February 2023, 10:27
Ukrainian paratroopers show how their drones discourage Russian forces from attacking

The paratroopers of the 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade are actively using drones not only for reconnaissance, but also to kill the invaders.

Source: Press service of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces (AAF)

Quote from chief of intelligence of one of the brigade's units: "We have seen that the use of drones to preemptively attack the enemy has a good effect, as it sometimes helps to disrupt their offensive potential. That is why we are actively using this method of defence."

Advertisement:

Details: The video released on 13 February shows how Russian forces, having suffered losses, slow down their advance and then stop.

Further use of artillery forces the occupiers not only to abandon their aggressive intentions but to flee, abandoning their weapons and their wounded, the AAF emphasises.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: