Ukraine's Armed Forces repel Russian attacks near 12 settlement – General Staff report

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in the vicinity of 12 settlements over the course of 13 February.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces report on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 14 February

Quote: "Over the past day, the enemy performed two missile attacks and 32 airstrikes. It also carried out 55 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS).



The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts. The enemy suffers significant losses. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are taking additional measures to strengthen their defence.

Over the past day, our units have repelled occupiers’ attacks in the vicinity of Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast, Nevske, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Shypylivka and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Fedorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Vodiane, Marinka and Pobieda in Donetsk Oblast".

Details: No offensive groups belonging to the Russians were detected on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. Russian troops continue to conduct combat training exercises at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. Over the past day, the areas of the settlement of Yanzhulivka in Cherniviv Oblast Tovstodubove, Vovkivka, Bilokopytove, Volfyne and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, and Veterynarne, Krasne, Vovchansk and Dvorichanske in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman front, the Russians deployed tanks, mortars and artillery to fire in and around Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Masiutivka, Synkivka, Kupiansk, Stepova, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestove, Pishchane, Vyshneve and Cherneshchyna in Kharkiv Oblast, Stelmakhivka, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhasnk Oblast, and Ivanivka, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Bakhmut front, the Russians deployed mortars and artillery to fire on Bilohorivka, Vesele, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts, the occupiers deployed tanks, mortars and artillery to fire in and around settlements that are close to the contact line, including Avdiivka, Sieverne, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobieda, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Stepove, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Illinka and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Kherson front, the Russians deployed mortars, tubed and rocket artillery to fire again on civilian facilities in Kherson and Antonivka, Kherson Oblast.



Ukraine's General Staff reported that due to the lack of metal tags with a personal number that can be used to identify the body of a fallen soldier, the leadership of the 20th Army units operating in Luhansk Oblast have ordered personnel to wear a bullet casing with a slip of paper in it in their breast pocket. On this piece of paper, each Russian occupier must write down information about himself, his personal number, etc.

It is noted that Moscow has begun a campaign to mobilise scientists. In particular, the staff of the Polyus Research Institute, which is Russia's leading research centre in the field of laser technology, has received education regarding the social guarantees and benefits available for conscripts.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force delivered 15 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel. Two Russian jets have been shot down: a Su-24M and a Su-25.

In addition, units from Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted one command post, seven clusters of Russian military, two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition dump used by the Russian occupiers.

