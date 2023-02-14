All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon chief names countries that plan to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 10:37

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defence, has named the countries that have begun preparations to provide Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine or have made a commitment to do so.

Source: Austin before the meeting of Ukraine's Defence Contact Group, reports European Pravda

Quote: "A group of countries, including Germany, Poland, Canada, Portugal, Spain, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands, are working together to provide Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine," the Pentagon chief said.

Advertisement:

Details: He also said that the United States, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands are jointly providing more than 90 T-72 tanks, in addition to Poland's decision to provide its T-72s. And the UK is transferring a company of Challenger main battle tanks, and "together with several countries, it is looking for sources to supply Ukraine with additional ammunition".

Background:

Earlier it became known that four Leopard 2A4 battle tanks, which Canada promised to give to Ukraine, are already in Poland, and Ukrainian soldiers are already training on them.

On 25 January, the German government officially announced its decision to transfer the Leopard 2 main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Armed Forces and allow re-export to other countries that also want to do so.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: