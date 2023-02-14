All Sections
Russia strikes hospitals in Kherson city and oblast twice in a day

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 14 February 2023, 14:13
On 14 February, the Russian military shelled medical facilities in the city of Kherson and Kherson Oblast twice. 

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The occupiers struck a medical facility in the city of Kherson this morning. The Oblast Military Administration reports that at that time, doctors were admitting patients, so it was crowded. Casualties were averted only because people, hearing loud explosions, immediately ran out into the corridor.

In the afternoon, the occupiers attacked the ambulance station in the city of Beryslav, Kherson Oblast. Due to shelling, the station premises were destroyed. Doctors' cars were damaged.

The ambulance driver received minor injuries. The man was injured by shards of glass, but his life is not in danger.

