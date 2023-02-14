All Sections
Russians strike medical facility and Palace of Culture in Donetsk Oblast, one injured

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 14 February 2023, 16:26

On 14 February, the Russian forces carried out two missile attacks on the cities of Kostyantynivka and Kramatorks in Donetsk Oblast, one local resident was injured. 

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to preliminary information of the Oblast Military Administration, one civilian was injured in Kostyantynivka; the attack damaged the Palace of Culture, which currently serves as a Centre for humanitarian aid. 

A medical facility was hit in Kramatorsk. 

 

Subjects: Donetsk region
Donetsk region
