Russians strike medical facility and Palace of Culture in Donetsk Oblast, one injured

On 14 February, the Russian forces carried out two missile attacks on the cities of Kostyantynivka and Kramatorks in Donetsk Oblast, one local resident was injured.

Source: Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to preliminary information of the Oblast Military Administration, one civilian was injured in Kostyantynivka; the attack damaged the Palace of Culture, which currently serves as a Centre for humanitarian aid.

A medical facility was hit in Kramatorsk.

