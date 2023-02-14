All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norwegian Intelligence: Russian ships go to sea with tactical nuclear weapons for first time in 30 years

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 17:13

Russia has begun deploying ships armed with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea for the first time in 30 years.

Source: European Pravda citing Politico 

Details: "The key part of the nuclear potential is the submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet," the Norwegian intelligence noted.

Advertisement:

The Northern Fleet warships regularly went to sea with nuclear weapons during the Cold War era, but this is the first time the modern Russian Federation has done the same.

While Russia also has submarines, anti-satellite weapons, and cyber capabilities that could threaten Norway and NATO, tactical nuclear weapons are "a particularly serious threat in several operational scenarios, in which NATO countries may be involved," the report said.

The Norwegian intelligence also noted that an escalation of a localised war into a wider conflict involving the United States, NATO and Norway cannot be ruled out.

According to the agency, although Russia will maintain, modernise, and develop its nuclear arsenal, no significant changes in Russian nuclear doctrine are expected in the coming years.

The report also states that the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces on the Kola Peninsula have been reduced to one-fifth of their pre-invasion strength.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: