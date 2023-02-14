Norwegian Intelligence: Russian ships go to sea with tactical nuclear weapons for first time in 30 years

Russia has begun deploying ships armed with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea for the first time in 30 years.

Source: European Pravda citing Politico

Details: "The key part of the nuclear potential is the submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet," the Norwegian intelligence noted.

The Northern Fleet warships regularly went to sea with nuclear weapons during the Cold War era, but this is the first time the modern Russian Federation has done the same.

While Russia also has submarines, anti-satellite weapons, and cyber capabilities that could threaten Norway and NATO, tactical nuclear weapons are "a particularly serious threat in several operational scenarios, in which NATO countries may be involved," the report said.

The Norwegian intelligence also noted that an escalation of a localised war into a wider conflict involving the United States, NATO and Norway cannot be ruled out.

According to the agency, although Russia will maintain, modernise, and develop its nuclear arsenal, no significant changes in Russian nuclear doctrine are expected in the coming years.

The report also states that the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces on the Kola Peninsula have been reduced to one-fifth of their pre-invasion strength.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





