All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Norwegian Intelligence: Russian ships go to sea with tactical nuclear weapons for first time in 30 years

European PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 18:13

Russia has begun deploying ships armed with tactical nuclear weapons in the Baltic Sea for the first time in 30 years.

Source: European Pravda citing Politico 

Details: "The key part of the nuclear potential is the submarines and surface ships of the Northern Fleet," the Norwegian intelligence noted.

The Northern Fleet warships regularly went to sea with nuclear weapons during the Cold War era, but this is the first time the modern Russian Federation has done the same.

While Russia also has submarines, anti-satellite weapons, and cyber capabilities that could threaten Norway and NATO, tactical nuclear weapons are "a particularly serious threat in several operational scenarios, in which NATO countries may be involved," the report said.

The Norwegian intelligence also noted that an escalation of a localised war into a wider conflict involving the United States, NATO and Norway cannot be ruled out.

According to the agency, although Russia will maintain, modernise, and develop its nuclear arsenal, no significant changes in Russian nuclear doctrine are expected in the coming years.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

The report also states that the ground forces of the Russian Armed Forces on the Kola Peninsula have been reduced to one-fifth of their pre-invasion strength.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News