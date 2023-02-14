All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


After attacks on energy system, Russians want to deprive Ukrainians of water – Ukraine's Prime Minister

"Economichna Pravda"Tuesday, 14 February 2023, 18:24

The Russians are releasing water from the Kakhovka Reservoir in order to deprive Ukrainians who receive water from the Dnipro river of access to water supply.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a government meeting on Tuesday

Details: "Today, Russia is trying to make living conditions in Ukraine unbearable. 14 missile attacks on the Ukrainian energy sector. The last attack on the power system on February 10 lasted for more than a day. Missiles and drones were fired at 6 power facilities and 7 high-voltage substations of the main power grid," said the Prime Minister.

Power engineers have already managed to quickly supply power to consumers using backup schemes, and today minor grid restrictions are in place only in Odesa and the surrounding areas, as well as parts of Kherson and Kharkiv Oblasts.

"But the enemy does not stop. Now the Russians are trying to deprive Ukrainians of the access to water supply. After the partial destruction and deliberate opening of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant’s gates by the Russians, we lose thousands of cubic meters of water every day. As a result, 70% of the settlements that receive water from the Dnipro may be left without access to drinking water," added Shmyhal. 

At the same time, the nuclear threat is even greater because a decrease in water level in a storage facility may lead to improper functioning of the cooling systems of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

"Ukraine calls for all available means to put pressure on Russia to close the gates and restore the hydraulic structures at the Kakhovka HPP – or allow Ukrainian specialists to do so. I appeal to our international partners and emphasise that otherwise we will face an environmental disaster that will have countless destructive consequences for the entire continent," emphasised the Prime Minister. 

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!






Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News