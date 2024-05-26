Zelenskyy urges Ukraine's partners to make decision on "preventive" killing of terrorists

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Ukraine’s partners to adopt a decision that would allow preventive attacks to be launched on clusters of Russian troops, and to speed up the supply of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address

Quote: "Many leaders, representatives of states and international organisations, and public figures have expressed their condolences to Ukraine and the city of Kharkiv, and have condemned Russian terror. It is important that this condemnation should lead to just consequences. That we finally receive enough air defence systems to protect Ukraine and our cities. And that our partners have enough determination for preemptive protection against Russian terrorists, just as on any other terrorists – killing them before they start taking lives.

We see every location of Russian personnel clusters; we know all the districts from which Russian missiles and attack aircraft are launched. Destroying this terrorist force, and thus saving thousands of lives and preventing the war from expanding, is a purely political decision – the decision that must be taken. I’m grateful to everybody who supports us in this.

We will work with [our] partners to speed up and increase the supply of F-16s for Ukraine. This will also strengthen our protection from terrorist attacks on our cities, and from the pressure of the Russian army on the front line."

Details: Zelenskyy also said work on clearing away the rubble at the site of the Russian bomb attack on a Kharkiv hypermarket that burned to the ground had continued the whole day today.

"As of now, 14 people have been reported dead. My condolences go out to their families and friends. The death toll may be higher – further analyses and work will have to be done after the fire in order to provide full information about the deceased. More than 40 people have been injured," Zelenskyy said.

Background: The Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration has reported that the death toll from the Russian strike on the Epicentr home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on Saturday has risen to 16, including a 12-year-old girl and her mother.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg believes that some allies of Ukraine should reconsider their restrictions on the use of weapons supplied to Ukraine against targets in Russia.

The New York Times recently reported that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seeking permission for Ukraine to launch attacks on Russian territory using American weapons. He wants to convince President Joe Biden to lift the restrictions.

Meanwhile, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has objected to Ukraine using weapons provided by its Western allies for strikes on Russia.

