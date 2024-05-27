All Sections
Ukrainian intelligence drone attacks over-the-horizon radar at distance of over 1,800 km

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 27 May 2024, 08:00
Ukrainian intelligence drone attacks over-the-horizon radar at distance of over 1,800 km
The Voronezh M radar station. Photo: mil.ru

A drone belonging to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station located in the city of Orsk inRussia’s Orenburg Oblast on 26 May.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda source in Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)  

Quote: "A Ukrainian drone has covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometres to the enemy's facility, setting a new record for the range of destruction for kamikaze drones."

Orsk on a map

Details: The aftermath of the attack is being ascertained.

Russian news outlets wrote that a UAV "went down" near Orsk and that the drone's target "may have been a military facility."

Previously, the most distant target attacked by Ukrainian drones was a facility in the city of Salavat in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan, which is 140 kilometres closer to the Ukrainian border than Orsk.

For reference: Voronezh M is part of a family of Russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. It is designed to detect space and aerodynamic targets, including ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar operates in the one-metre waveband and has a target detection range of up to 6,000 kilometres.

Background:

Earlier, there was information that a DIU drone had hit another radar station of this family, Voronezh DM, located in the village of Gluboky in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. It was attacked on 23 May, which resulted in a fire at the site.

Support UP or become our patron!

