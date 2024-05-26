Biden calls Putin "brutal tyrant"

US President Joe Biden referred to Vladimir Putin, the head of the Kremlin, as a "brutal tyrant" while discussing Russia's assault against Ukraine.

Source: Biden in his address to graduates at the US Military Academy at West Point, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the speech, the American president confirmed the unwavering support of the United States for Ukraine in the war with Russia.

"We are standing strong with Ukraine and we will stand with them. We're standing against a man whom I've known well for many years, a brutal tyrant. We may not, we will not walk away," Biden said.

Biden emphasised that the US will continue to give weapons and train the Ukrainian military, but he ruled out sending US soldiers to Ukraine.

"There are no American soldiers in the war in Ukraine. I'm determined to keep it that way," he said.

Biden added that Putin was "certain that NATO would fracture."

"Today the greatest defence alliance in the history of the world is stronger than ever," he said.

In February, US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a "crazy son of a bitch" during a fundraising event in San Francisco. The Kremlin has labelled these words a "disgrace".

In March, Biden called Putin a thug.

