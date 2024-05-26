Ukrainian police post video showing inside of Kharkiv hypermarket at time of Russian strike

The moment before Russian bombs struck a home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv. Photo: Screenshot from video by the police

The National Police of Ukraine (NPU) has released a video capturing the moment Russian bombs struck a home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv, showing people inside at the time of the attack.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the NPU in Kharkiv Oblast

Quote from Bolvinov: "The bodies of seven more fatalities, who are being searched for by relatives and colleagues, have not yet been found. They are considered missing. Just like those people whose remains we have already discovered, but we are still working with DNA...

Advertisement:

The video that investigators are currently working with shows the moment of the strike. It clearly shows that people were entirely unprepared for such an attack; they were at their workplaces and going about their business. We are now analysing every minute of the CCTV recording."

Caution: sensitive content!

Поліція показала "Епіцентр" зсередини у момент російського удару pic.twitter.com/R2yhvqfIFr — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) May 26, 2024

Background: The death toll from Russian airstrikes on the home improvement hypermarket in Kharkiv on 25 May has risen to 14.

Support UP or become our patron!