Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 27 May 2024, 03:34
Spain announces Zelenskyy's visit to Madrid
Zelenskyy and Sánchez. Photo: Ukraine's President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Madrid to meet with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Monday, 27 May.

Source: Spanish government 

Details: The Spanish government stated that Zelenskyy will meet with Sánchez, followed by a joint press conference in Madrid at 12:00 (local time). 

Zelenskyy will also meet with King Felipe VI of Spain.

Background: Spanish international news agency EFE, citing sources in the Royal Household of Spain, reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had cancelled his visit to Spain, scheduled for 17 May, due to the challenging frontline situation.

Later, it was stated that Zelenskyy had given instructions to postpone all international events with his participation due to the complicated situation surrounding the Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast.

