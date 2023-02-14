Zelenskyy awards special honourable title to the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, awarded the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Edelweiss honourable title.

Source: President’s decree

Quote: "Award the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the honourable Edelweiss title and from now on call it the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade ‘Edelweiss’ of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

Background:

In January, the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade reported that the Ukrainian troops are destroying dozens of members of the Russian Wagner Group that does not consider its losses and does not retrieve the bodies of its soldiers.

The 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade is a military formation within the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The symbol of the brigade is an emblem of the mountain infantry units (edelweiss and crossed Hutsul hatchets) on a shield with the number of the brigade written with a Roman number "X" in the lower part.

