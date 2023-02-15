All Sections
US signs contracts worth more than $500 million for production of shells for Ukraine

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 04:25
155 MM PROJECTILE. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO FROM OPEN SOURCES

The US Army has signed contracts worth US$522 million with two companies for the production of artillery ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty)

Details: The orders were received by Northrop Grumman Systems and Global Military Products, the publication writes.

It is noted that this decision was made by the US against the background of fears that Ukraine is quickly exhausting its reserves of artillery shells. The US plans to start delivering the new ammunition in March.

The contracts are funded by the Pentagon's initiative to support Ukraine's security.

Background: In January, the New York Times wrote that the Pentagon plans to increase the production of artillery ammunition by 500%, releasing 90,000 shells a month for 2 years.

