Defenсe forces repel Russian attacks in areas of over 20 settlements – General Staff report

On 14 February, the Ukrainian defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements.

Source: summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "During the day, Russians launched two missile and three air strikes on civilian infrastructure in Donetsk Oblast. In addition, 68 Russian attacks from multiple launch rocket systems were recorded, in particular on civilian targets in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes throughout Ukraine remains high.

Russia, trying to take full control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

Over the past day, units of the defence forces repelled Russian attacks in the areas of more than 20 settlements. Among them are Hrianykivka, Kharkiv Oblast; Nevske, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Marinka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Prechystivka, Donetsk Oblast."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, no signs of Russian offensive groups forming were found. Russia does not stop mortar and artillery attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, as well as settlements near the contact line. The districts of the settlements of Yanzhulivka and Tymonovychi, Chernihiv Oblast; Tovstodubove, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne and Basivka, Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterynarne, Hraniv, Baranivka, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Zemlianky, Rublene, Chuhunivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk and Ridkodub in Kharkiv Oblast, were shelled.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russia fired from tanks, mortars and artillery on more than 20 settlements, including Krokhmalne, Berestove and Tabaivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Chervonopopivka, Pishchane, Dibrova, Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebrianka Forest and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Fedorivka and Stepne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, mortar and artillery attacks were carried out on more than 25 settlements, including Bilohorivka, Vesele, Paraskoviivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Zalizne, Niu-York, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, 30 settlements came under tank, mortar and artillery attacks. In particular, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, Vuhledar, Mykilske and Vremivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, areas of more than 20 settlements were hit by Russian fire. Among them are Olhivske, Malynivka, Staroukrainka, Chervone, Huliaipilske, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Stepove in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russian artillery fire affected the suburbs of Kherson and the city itself, as well as areas of more than 30 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Inhulets, Lvove, Tiahynka, Antonivka, Zymivnyk, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Veletenske in Kherson Oblast.

Air Forces of the Defence Forces of Ukraine carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of Russia during the day.

In addition, Rocket Forces and Artillery units hit a control point, two areas of concentration of Russian manpower, six ammunition storage points and two Russian electronic warfare stations.

