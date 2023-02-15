All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy answers whether he plans to meet with Biden in near future

European PravdaWednesday, 15 February 2023, 17:07
Zelenskyy answers whether he plans to meet with Biden in near future
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden at the White House, photo by the Presidential Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Joe Biden may come to Ukraine to meet with him "when he has the opportunity".

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing with the Swedish Prime Minister in Kyiv, European Pravda reports

Zelensky was answering media questions about whether he plans to meet with Biden in person in the near future.

Advertisement:

"Sometimes we meet with President Biden. Of course, you know that we have invited the president, and when he has the opportunity, I think he will be happy to visit Ukraine. This is an important signal of support for our society," Zelenskyy said.

"However, today we have different means of communication with the president of the United States of America. We are grateful to them for their great help," he added.

Background: US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Poland on 20-22  February, on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Against this backdrop, rumours began to circulate that Joe Biden might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Poland. 

Meanwhile, the Polish Sejm does not expect Zelensky to meet with Biden and Duda now.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: