Zelenskyy answers whether he plans to meet with Biden in near future

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Joseph Biden at the White House, photo by the Presidential Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that US President Joe Biden may come to Ukraine to meet with him "when he has the opportunity".

Source: Zelenskyy during a briefing with the Swedish Prime Minister in Kyiv, European Pravda reports

Zelensky was answering media questions about whether he plans to meet with Biden in person in the near future.

"Sometimes we meet with President Biden. Of course, you know that we have invited the president, and when he has the opportunity, I think he will be happy to visit Ukraine. This is an important signal of support for our society," Zelenskyy said.

"However, today we have different means of communication with the president of the United States of America. We are grateful to them for their great help," he added.

Background: US President Joe Biden will pay a visit to Poland on 20-22 February, on the eve of the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

Against this backdrop, rumours began to circulate that Joe Biden might meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his trip to Poland.

Meanwhile, the Polish Sejm does not expect Zelensky to meet with Biden and Duda now.

