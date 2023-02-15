Shahed UAVs heading towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, air-raid siren activated
Wednesday, 15 February 2023, 21:47
Russian Shahed drones are moving in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "An air-raid siren has been sounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Shahed UAVs are moving towards the oblast. Please take cover!"
Details: At 20:45, an air-raid siren was sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and at 21:18 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!