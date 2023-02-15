Shahed UAVs heading towards Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, air-raid siren activated

Russian Shahed drones are moving in the direction of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An air-raid siren has been sounded in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Shahed UAVs are moving towards the oblast. Please take cover!"

Details: At 20:45, an air-raid siren was sounded in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and at 21:18 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

