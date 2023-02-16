Russian shell kills married couple in Kherson Oblast

A married couple was killed in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast on the morning of 16 February.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: It is reported that due to the Russian shelling of the village of Zmiivka, Beryslav Raion, a man and a woman have been killed.

Quote: "Their home was hit at dawn by an enemy shell, which ended the lives of two civilians. The Russian artillerymen knew where they were aiming. This is a targeted strike on civilians in Kherson Oblast.

Condolences to the family and eternal memory to the victims whose lives were cut short by Russian non-humans."

