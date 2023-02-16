All Sections
Chief financier of Western Military District of Russian Defence Ministry found dead in Russia

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 11:51

In St. Petersburg, Russia, the body of 58-year-old Marina Yankina, who headed the Financial Support Department of the Russian Defence Ministry in the Western Military District, was found.

Source: Russian news outlets Fontanka, RBK Group

Details: The body of a woman was found on the evening of 15 February under the windows of a house on Zamshina Street in the Kalininsky district of St. Petersburg.

The press service of the Western Military District confirmed that the deceased worked in the department, but declined to comment further.

Russian law enforcement agencies are considering the version of suicide.

