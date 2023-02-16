All Sections
Most Europeans believe in Ukraine's victory in war

European PravdaThursday, 16 February 2023, 12:31

61% of EU citizens believe that the war will end in Ukraine's favour.

Source: European Pravda, according to the results of an eupinions survey.

Most of those who believe in the victory of Ukraine are in Poland, with 81%. Italian citizens are the most sceptical, but even there more than half of citizens believe in the victory of Ukraine, with 51%. In Germany, 55% of respondents are convinced of Ukraine's victory.

The pan-European survey also showed that 68% of respondents view the invasion of Ukraine as an attack on Europe as a whole.

The proportion of those who agree with this statement in each EU member state ranges from 64% in Belgium to 79% in Poland.

The majority of EU citizens who took part in the survey believe that Ukraine is defending the values shared by all European countries. The proportion of those who agree with this statement in each EU member state ranges from 59% in Germany and Italy to 72% in Poland.

Isabelle Hoffmann, head of eupinions and expert on Europe at the Bertelsmann Stiftung (Foundation – ed.), said that unity is an "important signal" and shared values are "the cornerstone of the EU and its member states' support for Ukraine."

The survey, conducted in December 2022, surveyed almost 13,300 EU citizens in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain.

