Russia launches 2 airstrikes on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 6 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 12:59
Russia has launched another airstrike on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Six people have been injured as a result of the attack and there is damage to infrastructure facilities. 

Source: Oleh Suniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The occupiers once again shelled the city of Vovchansk at around 10:30 on Thursday 16 February. Preliminary reports indicate that the attack was carried out by Russian aircraft, Syniehubov notes. Two missile strikes were recorded.

Initially, it was reported that a 30-year-old man, an employee of Kharkiv Oblenergo [an oblast electricity distributor – ed.], was injured as a result of the attack. He was hospitalised with a mine blast injury.

A building belonging to one company and a private residential building were also damaged.

Later, the head of the Oblast Military Administration reported that the number of victims as a result of the airstrike on Vovchansk had increased to 6 people.

Quote: "According to updated information, 5 more men aged between 35 to 65 were injured. Doctors have provided them with all necessary assistance, and they will receive outpatient treatment in hospital."

Those injured are engineers who were carrying out repair work on communication lines."

