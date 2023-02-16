All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia launches 2 airstrikes on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring 6 people

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 13:59

Russia has launched another airstrike on the city of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. Six people have been injured as a result of the attack and there is damage to infrastructure facilities. 

Source: Oleh Suniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: The occupiers once again shelled the city of Vovchansk at around 10:30 on Thursday 16 February. Preliminary reports indicate that the attack was carried out by Russian aircraft, Syniehubov notes. Two missile strikes were recorded.

Initially, it was reported that a 30-year-old man, an employee of Kharkiv Oblenergo [an oblast electricity distributor – ed.], was injured as a result of the attack. He was hospitalised with a mine blast injury.

A building belonging to one company and a private residential building were also damaged.

Later, the head of the Oblast Military Administration reported that the number of victims as a result of the airstrike on Vovchansk had increased to 6 people.

Quote: "According to updated information, 5 more men aged between 35 to 65 were injured. Doctors have provided them with all necessary assistance, and they will receive outpatient treatment in hospital."

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Those injured are engineers who were carrying out repair work on communication lines."

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News