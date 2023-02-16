Russians figure out how to celebrate anniversary of war: Knit socks and clean graves

The Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation has sent recommendations to the regions regarding the organisation of various events on 20-24 February, timed to the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation and Defender of the Motherland Day [Celebration of people serving in the Russian Armed Forces that occurs on 23 February – ed.].

Source: Russian propagandist publication RBK with reference to various sources

Details: As part of the "our heroes" campaign, the regional authorities were recommended to hold more than a dozen different events, reaching as many residents as possible.

Advertisement:

One of the main ones is planned to be the "heroes of our time" action, in the framework of which Russians will line up in the shape of "hero stars" and record videos congratulating the "defenders of the motherland".

It is recommended to film against the background of monuments and graffiti "dedicated to the heroes of the Homeland and the heroes of the Special Military Operation [this is how the war against Ukraine is called in Russia – ed.]", and, according to the source, it is desirable to tell some important facts "about the heroes".

In addition, the regions are recommended to draw graffiti on the streets of Russian cities "with portraits of the heroes of the Special Military Operation and a description of their feat". The action will be called "faces of heroes".

It is also proposed to organise workshops on knitting warm socks and mittens, making trench candles and pouches for the occupiers. The pouches should be embroidered with phrases such as "Come back with victory", "Forward to victory", "To our native hero" etc., with a letter for the military "with warm and sincere wishes" on the inside.

As part of the Letters of Victory campaign, various institutions and organisations plan to install boxes for collecting messages for the occupiers.

Later, they plan to hand over all the socks, mittens, trench candles, purses and letters to the Russian invaders who are in Ukraine.

In the hospitals, where the Russian occupiers are being treated, concerts are to be organised, which include handing out gift and food packages, as well as recording a video greeting "with words of gratitude".

As part of the event, the "heirs of victory" plan to arrange meetings between the occupiers who returned from the war in Ukraine and veterans of the Second World War. They want to hold these meetings in schools with the participation of students.

In addition, it is recommended to conduct "lessons of courage" and the "heroes are nearby" campaign for schoolchildren with stories about "what feats are being performed by Russian servicemen" who invaded Ukraine.

It is also planned to congratulate veterans and give them gifts on these days.

As part of the Memory of Generations campaign, regions are advised to organise activities for cleaning military burial sites, memorial complexes, and laying flowers.

In addition, it is recommended to publish greetings to veterans and military personnel in VKontakte [Russia's most popular social media platform – ed.], in particular, to post photos or videos in which the participants of the action "embrace their dearest defenders of the homeland... tell personal stories about them, write words of gratitude."

There are separate recommendations for women, they are offered to "thank their defenders for their protection and work" using video greetings on social networks.

It is reported that the key event will take place on 22 February in Moscow, a rally-concert with the participation of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is planned for this day in Luzhniki.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!