Russian missile attack on 16 February: Ukraine's anti-aircraft gunners show how they shoot down Kalibr missile

Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft gunners have showed a video of a Russian Kalibr cruise missile being shot down during a massive attack on the night of 15-16 February.

Source: Public Relations Service of Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: The video shows how a unit of Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command Pivden is shooting down a Russian Kalibr cruise missile on the night of 15-16 February.

Quote: "We continue our fight, destroying the enemy in the Ukrainian sky!"



Background: On the night of 15-16 February alone, Russia fired 36 missiles at Ukraine, with air defence systems shooting down 16 of them.

