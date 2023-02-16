All Sections
Russian missile attack on 16 February: Ukraine's anti-aircraft gunners show how they shoot down Kalibr missile

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 February 2023, 15:18
Russian missile attack on 16 February: Ukraine's anti-aircraft gunners show how they shoot down Kalibr missile

Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft gunners have showed a video of a Russian Kalibr cruise missile being shot down during a massive attack on the night of 15-16 February.

Source: Public Relations Service of Air Command Pivden (South)

Details: The video shows how a unit of Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command Pivden is shooting down a Russian Kalibr cruise missile on the night of 15-16 February.

Quote: "We continue our fight, destroying the enemy in the Ukrainian sky!"

Background: On the night of 15-16 February alone, Russia fired 36 missiles at Ukraine, with air defence systems shooting down 16 of them. 

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

