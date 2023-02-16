Russian missile attack on 16 February: Ukraine's anti-aircraft gunners show how they shoot down Kalibr missile
Thursday, 16 February 2023, 16:18
Ukrainian Air Force's anti-aircraft gunners have showed a video of a Russian Kalibr cruise missile being shot down during a massive attack on the night of 15-16 February.
Source: Public Relations Service of Air Command Pivden (South)
Details: The video shows how a unit of Kherson Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Air Command Pivden is shooting down a Russian Kalibr cruise missile on the night of 15-16 February.
Quote: "We continue our fight, destroying the enemy in the Ukrainian sky!"
Background: On the night of 15-16 February alone, Russia fired 36 missiles at Ukraine, with air defence systems shooting down 16 of them.
