Kyiv and Moscow hold "101 for 101" prisoner exchange

Ukraine and the Russian Federation carried out another exchange of prisoners of war on 16 February, as a result of which 100 military personnel and one civilian were brought home to the territory of Ukraine and 101 servicemen were transferred to Russia.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine

Quote: "We continue to release Ukrainians from captivity. Today, 100 of our soldiers and one civilian are going home. Among the freed soldiers are National Guardsmen, border guards, and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 94 of them are defenders of Mariupol, including 63 soldiers from Azovstal [steel plant – ed.]. Their relatives have been waiting for them for so long.

Many of the heroes received injuries of varying degrees of severity.

We continue to work, thanks to the team and the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. We will bring everyone home."

Details: The Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that the released civilian is Ivan Samoidiuk, the first deputy mayor of Enerhodar.

Quote: "He did not break down, refused to cooperate with the enemy, and was abducted by the occupiers on 19 March last year, at a checkpoint near Blahovishchenka. After 333 days of captivity, he is coming back to his family and friends," the headquarters clarified.

Details: There are many wounded among the freed soldiers. The majority of them are defenders of Mariupol. There are also Ukrainian defenders from Kherson and Kyiv fronts. Among others, 63 defenders of Azovstal and defenders of Bucha, Kherson, and Lyman were brought home.

46 servicemen belong to the Naval Forces, 29 to the State Border Guard Service, 12 to the National Guard, eight more to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and five to the ranks of the Territorial Defence. This time, all those released as a result of the exchange are privates and sergeants.

Quote from the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation: "Today, on 16 February, 101 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were brought home from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime as a result of the negotiation process."

Details: The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation reports that the servicemen, who have been exchanged, will be transported to Moscow by the Russian Air Force's military transport aircraft for treatment and rehabilitation. They are already receiving medical and psychological assistance.

The Ukrainian side reported on the exchange right after the Russian one.

