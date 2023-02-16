Ukraine's Armed Forces target Russian artillery unit, Russians mobilise homeless people in Mariupol – General Staff

Ukraine's Armed Forces have hit an artillery unit and launched 13 attacks on the clusters of Russian manpower over the past 24 hours, while the Russians have begun mobilising homeless people in occupied Mariupol.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 16 February



Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s Air Force delivered 13 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel as well as one strike on the position of an anti-aircraft missile system.

The units of Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery targeted three clusters of Russian personnel, an artillery unit at a firing position, an ammunition dump and two other important sites used by Russian invaders.

Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. 16 out of 36 Russian missiles were shot down by Ukrainian defenders. In addition, the Russians carried out 12 air strikes and more than 10 attacks using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). There are wounded and killed among the civilian population.

The Russians have not yet abandoned their aggressive plans, despite significant losses. They are focusing their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts.

More details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians continue to hold certain units in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups were detected.

Over the course of the day, the settlements of Popivka, Bachivsk and Partyzanske in Sumy Oblast and Veterynarne, Hraniv and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian fire.



In addition, the Russians launched a helicopter gunship attack on the village of Udy, Kharkiv Oblast, from the territory of the Russian Federation.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the Russians fired on Dvorichna and Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Stelmakhivka, Nevske and Chervonopopivka in Luhansk Oblast and Berestove in Donetsk Oblast.



On the Bakhmut front, the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Oleksandro-Shultyne and Kurdiumivka came under Russian fire.



On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the occupiers deployed artillery to fire on Vesele, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vremivka and Neskuchne in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole in Donetsk Oblast and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast came under invaders’ fire.



On the Kherson front, the settlements of Zmiivka, Tokarivka, Antonivka, and Kherson again came under artillery fire and casualties among civilians were reported.

The occupation administration of the city of Hola Prystan, Kherson Oblast, is putting pressure on the local population to re-register their property rights under Russian law. In particular, information is being spread that Ukrainian citizens who do not fulfil the occupiers' demands by May of this year will be deported to Russia.

In the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, the Russian invaders are taking measures to "mobilise" certain members of society. From now on, homeless people as well as people with alcohol or drug addictions are being taken to the Russian army.

