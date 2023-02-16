"Armoured fist" being strengthened: Ukraine's Defence Minister says country will soon be able to fulfil Commander-in-Chief plans

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has concluded the results of his visit abroad, saying that the country will strengthen its "armoured fist," which is going to be able to perform tasks in accordance with the plan of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a few months

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "The two-day work of the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels has come to an end.

The results are optimistic:

Threats from the sky will be better repelled.

The army will be better supplied with ammunition.

More of our soldiers will receive quality training.

The main thing is that the "armoured fist" is being strengthened, which, in a few months, is going to be able to perform tasks in accordance with the plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff."

Details: The minister said that on 16 February, he discussed the practical aspects of the "tank coalition" with Ukraine's partners.

Reznikov said that as a result of these meetings, "several important steps have been taken".

He also thanked all partners for their assistance to Ukraine, especially the United States and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III "for their leadership in the Ramstein-format meeting".

