All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


"Armoured fist" being strengthened: Ukraine's Defence Minister says country will soon be able to fulfil Commander-in-Chief plans

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 19:37
Armoured fist being strengthened: Ukraine's Defence Minister says country will soon be able to fulfil Commander-in-Chief plans

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, has concluded the results of his visit abroad, saying that the country will strengthen its "armoured fist," which is going to be able to perform tasks in accordance with the plan of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a few months

Source: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

Quote: "The two-day work of the Ukrainian delegation in Brussels has come to an end.

Advertisement:

The results are optimistic:

  • Threats from the sky will be better repelled.
  • The army will be better supplied with ammunition.
  • More of our soldiers will receive quality training.

The main thing is that the "armoured fist" is being strengthened, which, in a few months, is going to be able to perform tasks in accordance with the plan of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff."

Details: The minister said that on 16 February, he discussed the practical aspects of the "tank coalition" with Ukraine's partners.

Reznikov said that as a result of these meetings, "several important steps have been taken".

He also thanked all partners for their assistance to Ukraine, especially the United States and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III "for their leadership in the Ramstein-format meeting".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: