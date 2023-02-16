All Sections
Holding the contact line and preparing for escalation is priority: Zelenskyy convenes Staff meeting

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 16 February 2023, 22:37

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Thursday, 16 February.

Source: Zelenskyy in a video address

Quote: "I held another Supreme Commander-in-Chief meeting today, and the commanders of all operational fronts participated in it.

We heard in detail about the situation on each of the fronts and the prospects for each of the operational areas.

Armament supplies, shell supplies and training of our soldiers, as well as the plans and capabilities of Russians and the potential of the Ukrainian response were discussed.

The priority now is to keep the situation on the contact line stable and prepare for any kind of escalation. Advancing in the further liberation of our land is a priority we are thoroughly working on."

