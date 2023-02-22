Lukashenko plans official visit to Iran

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, is planning an official visit to Tehran in March.

Source: Belarusian state news agency BelTA, citing comments given after Lukashenko's meeting with Iranian ambassador Said Yari.

Quote: "I am absolutely convinced that this will be an important meeting and the negotiations in Iran will take us to a new level of cooperation. However, the main thing is that we should not lose this moment and time to establish relations at a higher level," Lukashenko commented.

The ambassador of Iran, for his part, noted that now the relations between Belarus and Iran are a "historic moment" and that during the visit they plan to declare 2023 as the year of friendship between Iran and Belarus.

Background: This week, the EU imposed sanctions on more than 30 people in Iran; Tehran responded by announcing sanctions against more than 30 people and companies, including ministers and MPs.

