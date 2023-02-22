Ukraine's Defence Minister: We expect first tanks from our partners in near future

Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, has shown how broken Russian tanks are sent to an exhibition in Europe. According to him, Ukraine expects to receive the first tanks from foreign partners in the near future.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Quote: "The free world created a 'tank coalition' to help Ukraine win this war.

We expect the first tanks from partners with trained Ukrainian crews in the near future.

Meanwhile, today [February 22 – ed.] at night, four Russian tanks "invaded" the EU and NATO. However, as they say, there is a small matter of perspective. A thank you to Ukrainian soldiers.

On 24 February, citizens of four countries – Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia – will simultaneously see that Russian tanks can get to Europe through Ukraine only as museum exhibits."

Details: Reznikov recalled that in the summer, first exhibitions of broken Russian equipment were hosted in Poland and the Czech Republic.

The minister believes that this should also be a signal for the Russians: "Europe will take a closer look at their true face,which used to cause total fear, and now more often – disgust and contempt."

The head of the Ministry of Defence is convinced that more Europeans will be persuaded that Russia must be defeated on the battlefield: "And it's better to do it in Ukraine so that you don't have to stop the enemy at your house."

