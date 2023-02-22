Spain to transfer 6 Leopards 2 tanks to Ukraine

48 hours before the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles has confirmed that the country will hand over six repaired Leopard 2 A4 battle tanks to the Ukrainian army.

In response to a query from Fernando Gutiérrez Díaz de Otazu, People's Party member and retired General, Robles confirmed that her department is "already repairing the forward section of Leopard 2 A4 tanks, consisting of four tanks plus two, for a total of six, to bring them up to modern standards" and hand them over to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Although she did not specify a delivery date, the minister has repeatedly stated that the goal is to have the tanks ready by the end of March or early April.

Robles left the door open to delivering more tanks of this model in the future "if necessary" and at the request of the Ukrainian authorities and allies, but ruled out delivering the most advanced Leopard 2 tanks (equivalent to the German A6), which are part of three mechanised brigades (Guadarrama, Cordoba and Extremadura) and a tank battalion from the Aragon Brigade, as they are essential for national defence.

The tanks are already at the Santa Bárbara Sistemas plant owned by General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) in Alcalá de Guadayra (Seville), where they were transferred from Agrupación de Apoyo Logístico 41. This base in Zaragoza has been home for ten years to 53 used Leopard 2 A4 tanks that Spain bought from Germany.

Last week, Norway decided to give Ukraine eight Leopard 2 tanks and up to four special purpose tanks.

