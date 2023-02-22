All Sections
Targeting houses with artillery: Russians kill two elderly people in Kherson Oblast

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 22 February 2023, 14:21
Targeting houses with artillery: Russians kill two elderly people in Kherson Oblast

On 22 February, the Russian occupiers fired artillery at residential buildings in Novotyahinka, Kherson Oblast; two elderly people were killed.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on his official social media accounts 

Quote: "Russian occupiers fired artillery at the homes of civilians in the village of Novotyahinka.

Fragments of enemy shells took the lives of two elderly people, an 81-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man. They succumbed to their wounds on the spot."

