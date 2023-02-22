All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Finland to decide on Thursday about provision of Leopard tanks to Ukraine

Wednesday, 22 February 2023, 15:24

On Thursday, 23 February, Finland plans to decide how it will participate in the European initiative to supply Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Yle.

This issue will be resolved at a meeting of the Government Council at the request of the president on Thursday. The issue will be considered by the government as a proposal from the Ministry of Defence.

It is assumed in advance that Finland will be involved in the project, either by participating in the maintenance of tanks or by transferring several tanks. The number of tanks that can be transferred will not necessarily be specified in the decision.

Defence Minister Mikko Savola announced at the end of January that Finland would participate in the Leopard project. However, the stakes cannot be high, as Finland has a long land border with Russia, and tanks are also important for Finland's defence.

Finland has about 200 German-made battle tanks at its disposal.

Background: On 20 February, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Pekka Haavisto, spoke about the preparation of a new military aid package for Ukraine and hinted that this week, Finland can make certain decisions regarding its participation in the "tank coalition".

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News