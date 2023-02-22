International Federation of Journalists suspends Russians' membership due to war in Ukraine

The Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has decided to suspend the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) in connection with the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.



Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the IFJ

Details: Suspension of membership is the maximum sanction that the International Federation of Journalists can impose on its members for violating its statutes. The decision to expel is made by the IFJ World Congress.



"The IFJ is an organisation built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists. The Russian Union of Journalists' actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions," said IFJ President Dominique Pradalié.

He dismissed earlier criticisms that the decision had taken too long to make and urged to "find ways to continue to support those independent journalists inside and outside Russia".

According to the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, Russia has already expressed outrage at the decision and said that it will harm the International Federation of Journalists itself, which will lose its membership fees from Russia.

Background:

In late January, representatives of Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland announced their withdrawal from the International Federation of Journalists due to questions about the organisation's decision-making process, including the fact that representatives of Kremlin-controlled propaganda resources still remain members.

The withdrawal was justified by allegedly undemocratic practices, unethical funding, and the fact that the IFJ has not yet expelled representatives of Russian state media from its membership.

Afterwards, the International Federation of Journalists stated that it would consider expelling the Russian representatives.

