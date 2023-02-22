All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


International Federation of Journalists suspends Russians' membership due to war in Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 16:35

The Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) has decided to suspend the membership of the Russian Union of Journalists (RUJ) in connection with the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing a statement from the IFJ

Details: Suspension of membership is the maximum sanction that the International Federation of Journalists can impose on its members for violating its statutes. The decision to expel is made by the IFJ World Congress.

"The IFJ is an organisation built on international solidarity, on principles of cooperation between member unions and respect for the rights of all journalists. The Russian Union of Journalists' actions in establishing four branches in the annexed Ukrainian territories have clearly shattered this solidarity and sown divisions among sister unions," said IFJ President Dominique Pradalié.

He dismissed earlier criticisms that the decision had taken too long to make and urged to "find ways to continue to support those independent journalists inside and outside Russia".

Advertisement:

According to the Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency TASS, Russia has already expressed outrage at the decision and said that it will harm the International Federation of Journalists itself, which will lose its membership fees from Russia.

Background:

In late January, representatives of Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Iceland announced their withdrawal from the International Federation of Journalists due to questions about the organisation's decision-making process, including the fact that representatives of Kremlin-controlled propaganda resources still remain members.

The withdrawal was justified by allegedly undemocratic practices, unethical funding, and the fact that the IFJ has not yet expelled representatives of Russian state media from its membership.

Afterwards, the International Federation of Journalists stated that it would consider expelling the Russian representatives.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: