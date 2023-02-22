All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


First results of ICC's investigation into crimes in Ukraine will be in 2023

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 17:41

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin has said that he is confident the first results of the investigation into Russia's war crimes in Ukraine, conducted by the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), will be announced this year.

Source: Kostin at a press conference on Wednesday, 22 February, dedicated to the anniversary of Russian full-scale invasion, reports European Pravda, referring to Ukrinform

Quote: "We approach every proceeding that will be further considered by the ICC carefully, in cooperation with the prosecutors of the ICC. You will certainly see the result of our work this year. I cannot reveal more detail yet, but this year you will see the result. I hope that it will happen sooner. A lot of people are working on it," the Prosecutor General noted.

Advertisement:

Details: He clarified that the majority of war crimes committed by Russians in Ukraine, "approximately 99%", will be examined in Ukrainian courts, and international institutions will play "the complementary role for which they were created".

In addition, Kostin announced that a branch of the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court will be opened in Kyiv within a few weeks, and a little later, branches will be opened in cities closer to the contact line.

Background: On 2 March, the International Criminal Court launched an investigation into possible crimes committed in Ukraine. A joint investigative group, which includes several European judicial bodies, was created to collect evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

While the ICC can deal with war crimes committed by individuals, they do not have jurisdiction to prosecute the crime of aggression. In this regard, Ukraine is promoting the idea of creating a special tribunal against Russia.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: