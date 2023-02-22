Occupier's sabotage-reconnaissance groups fought their way to Kharkiv Oblast, one was pushed back to Russia

Two Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups were discovered in Kharkiv Oblast. One of them was pushed back to Russia by Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 February

Quote: "An enemy sabotage and reconnaissance group was discovered in the vicinity of Bolohivka [Kharkiv Oblast - ed.]. As a result of the attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy retreated to the territory of the Russian Federation.

They [the Russians - ed.] also made an attempt to infiltrate a sabotage and reconnaissance group in the vicinity of Fiholivka [Kharkiv region - ed.]."

Details: Over the course of the day, the Air Force of the Defence Forces carried out 10 strikes on the clusters of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Rocket Forces and Artillery units struck two clusters of Russian manpower.

The Russian Federation continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. They concentrate their main efforts on conducting offensive operations on the Kupianks, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, while increasing the number of military personnel.

On 22 February, the Russians carried out nine missile strikes, four of which struck the city of Kharkiv, as well as 10 airstrikes. They fired more than 20 rounds from multiple-launch missile systems. The threat of missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine.

On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the operational situation remains unchanged. The Russians continue to maintain a military presence near the state border of Ukraine, but no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected.

The occupiers carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast, Korenok, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka and Basivka in Sumy Oblast, as well as the areas of 15 settlements. Among them were Tymofiivka, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ambarne and Bolohivka.

Several unsuccessful offensives were carried out on the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts. They shelled the areas of Kamianka, Hrianykivka, Kotliarivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Nevske, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; and Ivanivka and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the occupiers continued to attack the positions of our troops near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne and Bakhmut. They are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. Areas in and around 18 settlements were shelled. Among them are Spirne, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut and Ozarianivka.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the occupiers launched an unsuccessful offensive near Novobakhmutivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Marinka and Prechystivka. Artillery shelling was carried out in about 20 populated areas. In particular, among them were Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, the areas of Vremivka, Novosilka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast, as well as Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and Vyshchetarasivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast suffered fire damage.

The Russian occupiers are using the local infrastructure in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast for their own purposes, in particular to enrich themselves. For example, at one of the service stations in the city of Tokmak, the invaders not only service their military equipment but also disassemble cars stolen from the local population into spare parts for further sale.

On the Kherson front, the settlements of Kherson Oblast, located on the right bank of the Dnipro River, were attacked by artillery fire by the Russian occupying forces. In particular, Novotiahynka, Antonivka and Chornobaivka.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!





