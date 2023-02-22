All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia is the biggest threat to NATO, Ukraine belongs in the Alliance – Bucharest Nine leaders

European PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 22:23

During a meeting in Warsaw on Wednesday, the leaders of the Bucharest Nine confirmed their support for Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations and called Russia "the most significant and direct threat to Allied security".

The Bucharest Nine leaders said this in a joint statement, reports European Pravda.

"One year ago, Russia ravaged peace and security in Europe when it tried to subdue Ukraine by force. The Kremlin’s actions have led to a drastic deterioration of the security environment in the Euro-Atlantic area, and have also seriously damaged our partners’ security," the leaders of the nine countries emphasised.

Advertisement:

The statement notes that "Russia is the most significant and direct threat to Allied security" and at the same time highlights the defensive nature of the Alliance.

The leaders of the Bucharest Nine reaffirmed their commitment to Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty and their intention to increase "NATO’s deterrence and defence posture and to enhance the Allied military presence in our countries".

They also expressed their readiness to "sustain international pressure on Russia", condemned "all those, including Belarus, who are actively facilitating Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine", and stressed their support of Kyiv "for as long as necessary".

"Ukraine’s future lies in Europe. We firmly support Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations," the joint statement reads.

The leaders of the Bucharest Nine also expressed their readiness to support NATO’s partners – Moldova, Georgia and Bosnia-Herzegovina – and to promote the early entry of Sweden and Finland into the Alliance.

The Bucharest Nine is an international initiative of nine NATO member countries in Central and Eastern Europe (Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic) which aims to deepen military cooperation between the countries of the eastern flank of the alliance, as well as discuss key security policy issues.

The last meeting between the format leaders was held on 22 February during President Joe Biden's visit to Poland.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: