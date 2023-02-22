All Sections
Explosions near Illich Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 22 February 2023, 23:15
Two explosions occurred in the vicinity of the Illich Iron and Steel Works in the Russian-held city of Mariupol in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 22 February.

Source: Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote from Mariupol City Council: "Mariupol. Explosions were heard in the Kalmius district. Two explosions were reported, at 22:51 and 22:53 in the vicinity of the Illich Iron and Steel Works."

Previously: Eleven explosions rocked Mariupol on the night of 21 February.

