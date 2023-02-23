Defence forces repel about 90 attacks of occupiers in one day

On 22 February, the Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled about 90 Russian attacks.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian Federation is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk fronts. Yesterday, our defenders repelled about 90 enemy attacks on these fronts.

The enemy launched 10 missile attacks and 19 air strikes, and launched 37 attacks from MLRSs. Once again, peaceful towns and villages and civilians suffered.

The threat of Russia launching missile strikes remains high throughout the territory of Ukraine."

Details: On the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the situation remains without significant changes. No signs of the formation of hostile offensive groups were detected. The occupiers fired mortars and artillery at the settlements of Mykhalchyna Sloboda, Chernihiv Oblast; Sopych, Koreniok, Hirky, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Ryzhivka, Basivka Sumy Oblast, as well as 18 districts of settlements in Kharkiv Oblast. Among them are Timofiivka, Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha, Budarky, Ambarne and Bolohivka.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions near the settlements of Stelmakhivka, Kreminna, Bilohorivka, and Fedorivka. The Russians used artillery to shell the areas of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Kotlyarivka and Berestovka settlements, Kharkiv Oblast; Nevske, Chervonopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, Luhansk Oblast; Ivanivka and Yampolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians continued to attack the positions of our troops near the settlements of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Maloilinivka, Bakhmut. The occupiers are actively conducting aerial reconnaissance to adjust artillery fire. More than 20 settlements were shelled, in particular Spirne, Vesele, Bilohorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Yahidne, Bakhmut and Ozarianivka of Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk fronts, the occupiers launched an offensive near Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Vodiane, Nevelske, Mariinka, Pobieda, Vuhledar, and Prechystivka. In total, during the past day, the occupiers carried out 43 unsuccessful attacks near those settlements. Artillery shellings of 22 districts of settlements were recorded. Among them are Novobakhmutivka, Vesele, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Paraskoviivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Prechistivka and Velyka Novosilka in Donetsk Oblast.

In the Zaporizhzhia front, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole and Novopil, Donetsk Oblast; and Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanylivka and Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Vyshchetarasivka and Marganets in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast came under shelling.

In the Kherson front, the city of Kherson, as well as Tiahynka, Novotiagynka, Antonivka, Zelenivka and Chornobaivka were damaged by the artillery fire of the Russian occupation forces.

The General Staff noted that the Russian occupiers continue to impose passporting on Ukrainian citizens. Thus, since 19 February, the residents of Nova Kakhovka have been receiving propaganda messages about the work of the migration service in the city.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 11 strikes on concentration areas of the occupiers, as well as a strike on the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position. In addition, units of missile and artillery forces hit a checkpoint, 2 areas of concentration of occupiers manpower and an ammunition storage point.

