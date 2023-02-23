Ukraine's Foreign Ministry suggests that Hungarian Foreign Minister seek advice in Bratislava, where Orban was scolded recently

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the Hungarian Foreign Minister to stop playing into the hands of Russia and stop dreaming of negotiations of a conclusion of war without Ukraine’s participation.

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on his Facebook page, reports European Pravda

"If Péter Szijjártó is that concerned over the fastest conclusion of the war, we advise them to stop by in Bratislava on their next visit to Moscow or Minsk. Slovakia understands today’s menace in Europe very well. We are confident that our Slovak colleagues will be able to give a couple of useful recommendations", Nikolenko wrote.

Nikolenko also added that the Hungarian Prime Minister would pay great service to humanity if he stopped playing into the hands of Russia.

"Only in the dreams of some Hungarian politicians are the negotiations on Ukraine possible without [the participation of – ed.] Ukraine. Hungary is not in any position to determine when negotiations take place. Budapest had an opportunity to help the fight for peace in Ukraine and Europe, but chose to be on the other side of history," he said.

Earlier, Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and direct negotiations between the Presidents of the US and Russia to end the war.

Earlier, Rastislav Kačer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, cursed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his policy, with the latter playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban previously stated that peace in Ukraine will come when the US wants it.

Hungarian officials have repeatedly stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

