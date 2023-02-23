All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Foreign Ministry suggests that Hungarian Foreign Minister seek advice in Bratislava, where Orban was scolded recently

European PravdaThursday, 23 February 2023, 10:31

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges the Hungarian Foreign Minister to stop playing into the hands of Russia and stop dreaming of negotiations of a conclusion of war without Ukraine’s participation. 

Source: Oleh Nikolenko, the spokesman of Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on his Facebook page, reports European Pravda 

"If Péter Szijjártó is that concerned over the fastest conclusion of the war, we advise them to stop by in Bratislava on their next visit to Moscow or Minsk. Slovakia understands today’s menace in Europe very well. We are confident that our Slovak colleagues will be able to give a couple of useful recommendations", Nikolenko wrote. 

Advertisement:

Nikolenko also added that the Hungarian Prime Minister would pay great service to humanity if he stopped playing into the hands of Russia. 

"Only in the dreams of some Hungarian politicians are the negotiations on Ukraine possible without [the participation of – ed.] Ukraine. Hungary is not in any position to determine when negotiations take place. Budapest had an opportunity to help the fight for peace in Ukraine and Europe, but chose to be on the other side of history," he said.

Earlier, Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and direct negotiations between the Presidents of the US and Russia to end the war. 

Earlier, Rastislav Kačer, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia, cursed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán for his policy, with the latter playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban previously stated that peace in Ukraine will come when the US wants it.

Hungarian officials have repeatedly stated that negotiations between Russia and the United States are necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

Read also: Not Eternal Orbán: How to Overcome Crisis Between Ukraine and Hungary 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:34
Russian militant to remain in custody in Finland despite Ukraine seeking his extradition
17:24
Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: