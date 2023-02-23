38 tanks and 55 IFVs: Czech Defence Ministry reports how many weapons they sent to Ukraine

The Ministry of Defence of the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with 38 tanks, 55 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), 4 aircraft units, 13 self-propelled howitzers and other arms.

Source: Jana Černochová, Minister of Defence of the Czech Republic, at a press conference dedicated to a year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reported by České Noviny

Details: The Czech Republic has also sent 5 chemical reconnaissance vehicles, 47 cars, 27,518 artillery shells, 12 missile launchers, 4,900 rocket projectiles, 128 mortars, 17,400 mortar bombs, 291 anti-aircraft guns, 30,025 pistols, 11,233 small arms and 4,263,000 bullets for small arms.

The Ministry has also supplied medicines, materials for radioactive, chemical and biological protection, military equipment and components.

Černochová has added that the Ministry accommodated 1,038 Ukrainian refugees, mainly women, children and elderly men, in their facilities.

Background: Earlier, Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, stated that the Czech government’s military aid to Ukraine had reached the cost 10 billion Czech korunas [€422 million], and the Czech defence industry had sent weapons for another 30 billion korunas [€1.27 billion].

