6 ambulances transporting wounded invaders recently spotted in Donetsk

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 23 February 2023, 18:22

Six ambulances transporting wounded servicemen from the Russian occupation forces were spotted near the trauma department in Russian-occupied Donetsk on the night of 21-22 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening report for 23 February

Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer losses. Six ambulances transporting wounded servicemen from the Russian occupation forces were seen arriving at the trauma centre in Donetsk on the night of 21-22 February."

Background: Donetsk Oblast, particularly near the city of Bakhmut, is where the hottest fighting is taking place. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Russian troops had tried to advance on the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk front on day 365 of the full-scale war, but to no avail.

Advertisement: