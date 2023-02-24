Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, specifically Chasiv Yar – President's Office

The Russian occupiers launch attacks on Donetsk Oblast. A man was injured and buildings were damaged.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "Russians are launching attacks on Donetsk Oblast, specifically the town of Chasiv Yar. This territory was under mortar.and artillery attacks, and attacks launched with the use of Grad multiple launch rocket system.

Most strikes were observed between Chasiv Yar and the village of Kalynivka. A man was injured, and buildings were damaged."

