Number of tanks received will be revealed once they are on battlefield – Zelenskyy

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 24 February 2023, 16:51

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to say how many tanks Ukraine is to receive from its Western partners and when the delivery will take place – to avoid Russia taking advantage of this information.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Mateusz Morawiecki, the Prime Minister of Poland, in Kyiv on Friday; video of the conference posted on Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel

Quote: "I can’t say when they (the tanks – ed.) will be delivered to Ukraine because we know how Russia is monitoring all transport arteries…

We will reveal the number of tanks when these tanks are on the battlefield."

Details: The President explained that the supply of Polish tanks to Ukraine was kept secret due to the fear that Russia would gain access to this information.

Zelenskyy called upon the media to be very careful when publishing photos and videos of military equipment which crosses the Ukrainian border.

Background: On Friday, 24 February, during his visit to Kyiv, Morawiecki stated that Poland had delivered the first four Leopard tanks to Ukraine, and that soon it would supply Ukraine with the rest of the promised Leopard tanks. Moreover, 60 PT-91 Twardy tanks will be transferred to Ukraine in the next few days. 

