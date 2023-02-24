Moldova's Foreign Ministry reminds Russia that its troops must withdraw from Transnistria

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova has responded to Russian claims that Ukraine is allegedly preparing provocations in Transnistria by reminding Russia that it is yet to withdraw its own forces from Transnistria.

Source: Newsmaker, an independent Russian-language online media outlet operating in the Republic of Moldova

Details: Moldova’s Foreign Ministry said that there is no evidence to back Russia’s claims and that those claims were aiming to manipulate public opinion.

"The Russian government’s information about Ukrainian provocations in Transnistria are not true. Moldova’s government refutes these statements and considers them unfounded, made with the aim of manipulating public opinion. The security situation in the region is stable," the ministry said in a statement.

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry also confirmed that the country’s government is pursuing entirely peaceful ways to resolve the Transnistrian conflict.

"Given this, we consider the statement made today by the Russian Foreign Ministry to be inflammatory and reiterate the need for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Moldova," the statement read.

Background: On 23 February, the Russian Ministry of Defence said on two separate occasions that Ukrainian forces were allegedly planning an armed provocation in Transnistria. Both Moldovan and Ukrainian governments denied Russia’s claims.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!