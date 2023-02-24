All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO offer strengthening ties with Ukraine as a way to encourage Kyiv to start peace talks with Russia – WSJ

European PravdaFriday, 24 February 2023, 21:27

Germany, France and the UK are considering an agreement to give Ukraine much broader access to NATO's advanced military equipment, weapons and ammunition to defend itself once the war ends, but at the same time expects Ukraine to resume peace talks with Russia.

Source: Wall Street Journal, citing French, German and British officials

Details: The agreement envisions cooperation between Ukraine and NATO short of NATO membership, and seeks to secure Kyiv's commitment to start peace talks with Moscow.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was first to lay out a blueprint for the agreement and was later supported by France and Germany. But the three countries are doubtful that Ukraine will be able to expel the Russians from eastern Ukraine and Crimea, and believe that the West can only help sustain the war effort for so long, especially if the conflict settles into a stalemate.

"We keep repeating that Russia mustn't win, but what does that mean? If the war goes on for long enough with this intensity, Ukraine's losses will become unbearable. And no one believes they will be able to retrieve Crimea," a senior French official told WSJ.

According to WSJ, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he needed to start considering peace talks with Moscow when the three leaders met in Paris earlier this month.

Macron told Zelenskyy that even mortal enemies like France and Germany had to make peace after World War II. Macron also said that while Zelenskyy had been a great war leader, he would eventually have to shift into political statesmanship and make difficult decisions.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

A British official said another goal of the NATO pact would be to show Moscow that the West is prepared to scale up its military assistance and commitments to Ukraine over time in order to help persuade Moscow that it can't achieve its military objectives. The pact is expected to be on the agenda of NATO's annual meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania in July.

"The NATO summit must produce a clear offer to Ukraine, also to give Zelenskyy a political win that he can present at home as an incentive for negotiations," the British official said. "Russia's wars have a tendency to freeze and then unfreeze, and that is why Ukraine will need more guarantees from us."

NATO decisions are made by consensus, and the pact would have to secure the support of all member states. So far, Central European officials said, the proposal has only been discussed on the margins but they are broadly reluctant to sign off on any long-term NATO status for Ukraine that falls short of full membership in the alliance.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again

European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians

Russia changes tactics of missile attacks – Defence Intelligence

Ukrainian soldier killed at border with Belarus, investigation launched

Renowned Russian political strategist and author of Kremlin media guidelines dies

Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
16:48
Meaning of "peace plans" by China and UN for Ukraine and world
16:41
Satellite shows aircraft likely attacked by Belarusian partisans at Machulishchy airbase
16:05
Ukrainian Air Force explains why Russians are using Shahed UAVs again
16:01
Russia redeploys unit of brigade created for war against Chechen Republic of Ichkeria near Vuhledar
15:25
Over 1 million hectares of agricultural land mined in Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts
15:23
Poland reveals when it will send rest of Leopard tanks to Ukraine
15:12
Occupiers in Kherson Oblast fall back towards Crimea and dig trenches
14:59
Lukashenko convenes security forces after explosions in Machulishchy airbase to order to defend borders
14:40
European Commission and Poland launch initiative of search for Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russians
14:24
Russian attack Kurakhivka in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian
All News